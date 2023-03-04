SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Tybee Island Marine Science Center is hosting their “Low Country Turtles: Coastal Diamonds, How You Can Help Them Shine!” event Wednesday, March 8. The event is part of their news series of programming called “Coastal Waves.”

WSAV NOW spoke with Beth Palmer, Operations Director at the science center, about the turtle focused event.

“You get to learn more about them- learn more about how to protect them as well,” she said. “Unfortunately they are the ones getting hit during their nesting season, crossing that road out here to Tybee.”

Palmer said that there are things that people can do to prevent that from happening and this educational event will allow the center to provide information to attendees about that.

“You’ll get to learn more about them and also get the chance to hold some hatchlings,” she said.

Georgia Southern professor Kathryn Craven, a turtle biologist, will be teaching at the event.

You can register for the event here. It begins at 6 p.m. and lasts for an hour. The price is $25 for those who are not members of the center and $22 for members.