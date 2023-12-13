SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The City of Tybee Island will be installing crosswalk benches in response to overwhelming support from the community and considering adding swings.

After two years, the city obtained a Shore Protection Act (SPA) permit to begin construction and maintenance of beach structures.

In the city’s press release on December 10, they state that benches will be added to the following streets: 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th, 13th and Eastgate.

Benches on Taylor, Gulick, 141/2, 151/2, 16th and 17th Street will be removed upon maintenance, with the pavilions on 19th Street and North Beach to be maintained.

Tybee City Manager informs News 3 that the replacement of the beach swings will considered at a later date.