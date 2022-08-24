SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Those who are movie buffs, cinephiles, or just looking for an entertaining way to enjoy the rest of the week might consider heading to Tybee Island.

For the first time ever, the Tybee Post Theater will host the Savannah 48 Hour Film Project screenings that will feature works from local Savannah filmmakers who had 48 hours to write, cast, shoot and edit the short films.

The films will be judged for various awards by a local filmmaker panel. The film declared to be the overall “Best Film” of Savannah will be sent to the international Filmapalooza competition.

Filmapalooza is the final festival for the 48 Hour Film Project, in which the winning films from around 150 cities worldwide are screened the following year and compete with each other for awards.

It also offers workshops, and networking, and brings hundreds of filmmakers, actors, writers, and creatives from around the world together to share in an independent film showcase and global film community experience.

During Filmapalooza, 12 films will be chosen to screen in the Short Film Corner at the Cannes International Film Festival.

The Cannes International Film Festival is held in Cannes France and previews new films of all genres, including documentaries, from all around the world.

Savannah is a popular city for filmmakers. The Savannah 48 Hour Film Project welcomes local filmmakers of all ages, skills and experience levels.

Anthony Paderewski, producer of the Savannah 48 Hour Film Project said, “Filmmakers find that seeing their film on the big screen in front of a live audience is thrilling and an experience they will never forget.”

On the competition being held on Tybee Island, Evan Goetz, Executive Director of the Tybee Post Theater said, “ “It’s another way to bridge the gap between Tybee and Savannah culturally and that’s why we wanted to strike up this deal and hopefully keep doing it in the future years.”

The screenings are open to the public and there will be 16 films in total ranging from about eight to ten minutes long. There will be two screening groups.

Group A screenings will be on August 25th and 27th starting at 8:00 p.m. Group A films are:

21 Nuke Salute – Jerry Bogus

Digital Sausage – Phil Marnell

Ghostwright -Media Matthew Judd

MIND’S EYE -Connor Hester

SAV 912 – Olivia James

Sharktooth – Entertainment Michael Spillane

Something Awesome – Anthony Villanueva

SWIFT – Nikki Green

Group B screenings will be on August 26th and 28th. Group B films are:

Freeman Films – Royce Freeman

Front Porch Cocktail – Brenden Davis

Green View Films – Tony Guzman

Hillbilly Films – Tom Nelson

Irish Pizza Productions – Thomas F. Harris

JAQT x Hometown Hero’s – Niiyah Gore

Lavery Family Team -David Lavery

P.B Media – Cheyanne Blevins

Winners in different categories will be announced on Sunday. To purchase tickets, click here.