SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — While fishing off of the coast of Tybee Island, veterans Jimmy Armel and Sgt. Eric Cox got hold of a great white shark they had no clue would heal trauma from their past.

Armel, Cox and Kevin Pape all joined the 75th Ranger Regiment to defend their country and knew what it might take.

“We would have to kill, we knew folks would be trying to kill us and the hardest thing we accept going into this life is that we will lose brothers on the battlefield,” Armel said in a Facebook post.

Cox and Pape developed a friendship through basic training, Airborne School and Ranger Indoctrination camp.

Deployed in Afghanistan in 2010, Pape was shot in combat. Around 45 minutes later, Cox was shot in the neck and fell down a cliff after being separated from his platoon.

Finding cover in a nearby bush, he radioed to find out that the platoon had moved north, so armed with his M9, he tracked 400 meters with a critical injury.

While being airlifted to get medical attention, Cox realized that his friend Pape was on the same plane but had died due to his injuries.

Jimmy Armel, left (KnotLucky.org)

“I fish because I have to; it’s how I live and breathe, I am alive because I fish.”

Joining the Army as an Army Ranger, Armel served for 11 years from a rifleman to a Reconnaissance Team Leader and played a role in the historic mission “Objective Berlin,” alongside Cox in 2009.

Forced to retire following 11 recorded concussions and a brain injury, he developed PTSD and depression and spiraled into alcoholism.

“I lost my identity when I found out I couldn’t go back to war,” said Armel.

He suffered from crippling nightmares and suicidal thoughts for three years.

“I mean, it was bad, dude. This is in 2016, and went to put the gun in my mouth, my dog came up and kind of like smacked at my leg, nuzzled me and I pulled the gun out of my mouth.”

He decided to sober up and almost died from withdrawals when he put the bottle down but fell back in love with an old hobby of his, fishing.

“Applied for 53 jobs, couldn’t get a job. So I, the only time I didn’t wanna die is when I was fishing,” said Armel.

Getting a phenomenal deal on a boat, sitting in bars and booking charters, he started the American Fishing Charter. While on charters, he found that fishing had a positive impact on other veterans as well.

To raise more awareness of PTSD solutions and putting $200,000 down, he founded the nonprofit Knot Lucky, to help veterans heal through fishing and fellowship.

“I can tell you in the last six months, this is the most healing I’ve done since then. And that’s all due to Jimmy and Knot Lucky. Stopping their life to help me and it’s truly made a difference,” said Cox.

Armel’s long-term goal is to open a treatment center called “The Hub,” a two- to three-month program where veterans can receive traditional therapy alongside psychedelic therapy.

“It’s something that could really just change these guys’ lives because it’s very doable. It’s just, nobody’s tried hard enough because it doesn’t make enough money,” he said.

“Which, that’s OK, we’ll make it work.”

The great white

On Dec. 26, 2023, Armel and Cox went out to fish off of the Georgia coast working for Gray FishTag Research and Starbrite Solutions when they got hold of something big.

Seeing a large gray figure in the water, they knew it was a great white.

“It was just an emotional roller coaster, you know, once the line starts running the way it did and we knew it was gonna be a big fish. We just didn’t realize how big it was,” said Cox.

“An hour or so into the fight, the rod snapped, and it was just like, ‘Oh man.’ I knew in my head I was like, ‘We’re gonna get this thing next to the boat and we’re gonna get a tag out.'”

So, equipped with a fish tag, they brought the animal to the side of the boat and tagged it.

American Fishing Charter Facebook

“It was so emotionally incredible. Like, it was such, it just hit me in the full, it really did,” said Cox.

To honor their fallen comrade, they named the apex predator of the ocean after Pape who was “one of God’s apex predators on land.”

Healing

“I was so pissed off for 13 years, and nothing was helping me, but now that I’ve gone through some therapy and I’ve been with Jimmy and just realizing it’s OK to be vulnerable,” Cox said, “it’s OK to just let it come to the surface and let it out and in a healthy emotional way.”

Coming to terms with the harsh reality of their trauma and confiding in others going through similar struggles has been transformative.

“If anybody is struggling, they need to reach out. That is the number one thing people do no matter what it’s like to suffer in silence and that’s no bueno,” Armel.

Specializing in helping direct-action combat veterans, they are in contact with many resources to help how they can.

“So, if they’re a veteran and they need help and need resources, we can direct them to where to get help. And it’s OK to be vulnerable, you don’t have to hide, and you don’t need to run from your emotions.”