SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Yesterday, the James Beard Foundation announced their 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists and two Savannah businesses made the list.

Unforgettable Bakery and Cafe is a semifinalist for the Outstanding Bakery category. Owner Belinda Baptiste said, “We nothing that we expected, but we appreciate it”.

On what stands out about their bakery Baptiste said, “Well you know, our bakery, nobody has what we have first of all. Our baked goods have a flare and of course everything is made from scratch here.

She continued, “The customer service, people come here as a guest and stay here as a friend. So, we have a lot of loyal customers that keeps coming here and that’s why we’re still here.”

The Grey is a semifinalist, for the Outstanding Restaurant category. Johno Morisano and Chef Mashama Bailey partnered to build The Grey in historic downtown Savannah. Occupying a 1938 art deco Greyhound Bus Terminal that they restored to its original luster, The Grey’s menu is structured around the seasonality of the local region.

The next step in the process is the Nominees selection process. During this time subcommittees and judges visit semifinalists and score their dining experiences on specific criteria defined by the committee. The top five average scoring restaurants are announced as nominees.

“Everybody that’s running wants to win, we want to win.” said Baptiste. So, it’s going to be up to the judges, and we are grateful we were chosen as the first bakery in Savannah.”

Nominees will be announced on Wednesday, March 29 and winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on Monday, June 5.

The Awards program celebrates excellence across a range of experiences, from fine-dining establishments to casual gems, and emerging talents to established masters.