SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is holding a recruiting event Tuesday and Wednesday to help those interested in applying for jobs. The available jobs include: Transportation Security Officer (TSO) or Security Support Assistant (SSA) at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV).

The event includes a presentation about the TSO and SSA roles, application assistance, computer-based testing and in-person interviews for job seekers. Participants can complete all or part of these processes which will greatly reduce the time required to get on board with TSA.

As part of the presentation sessions during the event, TSA will provide an overview of working for the federal government and discuss benefits, which include paid leave, health care plans for full- and part-time employees, 401k coverage and more.

Starting pay at SAV is $16.90 per hour with opportunities for pay increases after six months. TSA is offering a sign-on bonus of up to $1,000 for eligible new hires in Savannah – $500 after onboarding and an additional $500 after one year of service, with service agreement. This initiative applies to TSO new hires that onboard through Sept. 30, 2023.

The event takes place at Georgia Tech Savannah, 190 Technology Circle, in Savannah between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. both days.

Participating in the information session and preliminary hiring process components can take between three and four hours, so TSA recommends arriving early in the day. Candidates are required to have two valid forms of state or federal identification.

For more information on the TSO position and to learn more about TSA careers, click or tap here.