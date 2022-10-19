SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — On Monday Oct. 24, truckers are invited to have free lunches at Enmarket through the Feed a Trucker campaign. Truckers can swing by from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The campaign is a project of Veteran Carriers and Enmarket, that serves in thanking truck drivers for their hard work.

Truckers can receive their meal by pulling into the Enmarket on Pine Barren Road and Highway 80, a location that’s ideally suited to serving big rigs. From there, truckers will receive an $8 voucher that can be used for anything in the store, including sandwiches, chips and a drink.

So far this year, over 250 free Enmarket lunches have been served to truckers through the Feed a Trucker campaign, which started in 2021.

Enmarket is Savannah’s largest convenience store chain, employs more than 1,300 people and operates 129 convenience stores that include 29 Eatery locations in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

Veteran Carriers is a veteran-owned and operated company based in Savannah. Operating with over 100 trucks, Veterans Carriers specializes in intermodal/drayage shipping and storage.

The company is proud of the veterans they employ, the Trucking for a Cause fundraiser and the Feed a Trucker Campaign.