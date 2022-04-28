(WSAV) – Breakfast may never be the same again for cereal eaters.

Tropicana announced a cereal made to be drowned in orange juice will be hitting breakfast tables on May 4.

In an Instagram post this week, the company said, “Prepare your mind and cereal bowl for an unforgettable breakfast experience…”

According to its website, Tropicana said they didn’t know orange juice on cereal was a thing and continued, “turns out, there are totally normal people amongst us juicing up their cereal bowls.

“You might be one of them!”

The company said they are cereal curious and that’s why they made Tropicana Crunch, a honey almond cluster cereal that’s meant to be “spooned and sipped.”

Tropicana, founded in 1947, began with Anthony T. Rossi. He arrived in America with only $25 and went on to develop flash pasteurization. Rossi also pioneered orange juice transport in 1970 via train from Florida to New York.