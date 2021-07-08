Tropical Storm Elsa: Tybee Island aftermath

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Tybee Island experienced large amounts of rain and strong winds last night, leaving small amounts of debris in the area today.

“This morning, we woke up to a lot of downed limbs and storm debris, so branches and palm fronds everywhere,” said Tybee Island City Manager Shawn Gillen. “No downed trees that I’m aware of.”

“We were ready if it was worse, and we consider ourselves very lucky that there were no residual tornadoes and things like that in these sorts of storms,” Gillen added.

To city officials’ knowledge, there have been no reports of damaged homes and businesses.

“The report I got from the beach this morning was there was some erosion, which is understandable with this sort of wind,” Gillen said. “We did not see a storm surge of any significance which was good. The beach looked pretty decent, considering the level of storm we had.”

However, the city was faced with power outages on the north side and isolated power outages on the southern end.

“Everyone was prepared and everyone was ready and we don’t like to see things like this early in the season,” said Gillen. “It was a good test to our plan and we were able to be ready for one that was going to be worse.”

Gillen told WSAV NOW, with weather like this, he is very thankful there was no serious damage done in the area.

