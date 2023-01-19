SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah is well-known for its stunning coastal landscapes, preserved architecture and rich history, however, travelers have added something else to the list.

It’s food.

So much so that, that the Hostess City of the South is ranked fourth across the nation in Tripadvisor’s Travelers Choice 2023 Best of the Best Food Destinations.

Savannah also ranked 12th for the most popular destinations, standing alone as the only city in the state of Georgia that made the cut in both categories.

The list is for travelers who have eating, snacking and more eating at the heart of their itinerary.

It helps them find some of the best local flavors not only around the country but also around the world.