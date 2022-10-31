SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Halloween safety is a hot topic in 2022. Garden City’s Police Department has released a list of safety recommendations for those who are going trick or treating in the area. The Savannah Police Department reposted a video with some safety messages for those who are are getting ready to embark on their trick or treating journey.

For those celebrating the holiday who want to stay safe while going door to door in the neighborhood, here is a list of things to remember.

Always travel with an adult

Make sure that your kids are not traveling on their own and always have an adult going with them.

Only visit neighborhoods you know

If you’ve never been to a neighborhood before and you do not know anyone who lives there, it might be best to find a different place to go.

Only visit houses where the porch lights are on

Porch lights indicate if someone will be participating in the festivities. Usually, when the lights are off that means that the resident is not participating.

Bring a flashlight

Always make sure to go in well lit neighborhoods. If for some reason that’s not an option then it is best to keep a flashlight on and at the ready.

Do not enter the homes of any strangers

“No thanks, we’ll stay outside.” It’s a simple statement that could save you a lot of trouble in the long run.

Put down the phone

Avoid using your electronic devices while out in the neighborhood. You don’t know what could happen while you’re looking down at the screen.