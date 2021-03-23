Trends show more remote workers choosing to relocate to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)—Just after the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic hitting the U.S., more people continue working from home than ever before.

Recent trends show employees working remotely across the U.S. are choosing to relocate to the Coastal Empire.

The Savannah Economic Development Authority (SEDA) announced a workforce incentive program that will reimburse tech workers up to $2,000 to relocate to Savannah and additional job creation grants are available for qualified businesses.

“What we’re finding is that as so many people are free to choose where they want to live,” Co-Founder of MakeMyMove, a new online marketplace that connects remote workers with local opportunities, Evan Hock said.

“They no longer have to live close to where their employer is,” Hock added. “They can choose based on the lifestyle they want. We see places like Savannah perfectly situated for what they’re looking for.”

Hock says Savannah is quickly becoming an attractive destination for remote workers and he’s seeing an influx of people choosing the Coastal Empire rather than staying in larger cities with a higher cost of living.

“For folks looking for an improvement to their lives, some of these smaller cities that have been looked over historically have become really attractive,” Hock said. “We’re seeing a lot of traffic to places like Savannah.”

Hock says through the attraction of remote workers, there’s a tremendous opportunity for economic growth for Savannah.

“These remote workers are a shot in the arm for a lot of communities. For decades, economic development corporations have been recruiting companies to regions. The remote workers are bringing new revenue streams to the area,” Hock said.

“They’re bringing themselves and their job. So economic development corporations are finding those are hugely valuable individuals. They don’t just bring their tax revenue, but they bring local spending in restaurants and shops and it’s really a boon for the area,” he added.