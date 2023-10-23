SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A trend that has taken TikTok and X by storm is the rising popularity of what some call “medium ugly” men or “medium fine” men as being more datable than attractive men.

“I don’t think it’s a bad idea by any means, but I think people should do what makes them happy,” said Savannah resident Jay Sink.

In a TikTok by Talkricetome, a guest on his show defined “medium ugly” as cute but with a lot of potential.

This person has “off-traits” differing from the conventionally attractive, which some say provides security from cheating and makes you the “pretty one.”

Some celebrities labeled “ugly hot” by Elite Daily are Adam Driver, Juaquin Phoenix, The Weekend, Drake and Pete Davidson, who we know was married to Ariana Grande and dated Kim Kardashian.

“It’s so weird to me!” said Mimi Boatwright, a student at SCAD. “Saying ‘I go for medium ugly people,’ what does that say about you as a person? How is that encouraging your boyfriend? How are you building up your boyfriend?”

Some may say there is nothing wrong with the pursuit of “medium ugly” men while others say that women are lowering their standards to find a partner.

The goal is to find a man who places more value on his personality rather than looks, but some on X, formerly known as Twitter, say that “medium ugly” men are the ones who have the biggest egos.

Whether you like the Brad Pitts or the Pete Davidsons of the world, Savannah local Carly Sink says, “It’s personality over everything, and looks are just the plus.”