Traveling Italian water circus comes to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The first and only traveling Italian water circus in the United States has rolled into Savannah for the weekend.

Cirque Italia is performing its new show for 2021 on Thursday through Sunday in the parking lot across from the Macy’s at Oglethorpe Mall. Attendees will enter the big blue and white ten to see a pirate adventure show about the Ringmaster “Clown Rafinha” who goes on a journey to find buried treasure.

Majorie Rosenthal, the media representative for Cirque Italia Silver, said she loves the show. She has been working for Cirque Italia for three years.

“You’ll never see a circus like this,” said Rosenthal.

What’s so interesting about Cirque Italia?

It’s an animal-free circus featuring a 35,000-gallon water tank.

“Our owner believes that animals belong in the wild,” Rosenthal said. “We want to focus on human talents and skillsets.”

Hector Pazaran, a performer in the show, said Cirque Italia offers all of the traditional acts one would expect in a circus — plus some mermaids and pirates on the way.

“For the whole show, you’re going to be at the edge of your seat,” said Pazaran as he described the acts featured in the circus. Aerialists, clowns, jugglers and even a wheel of death will all be there to greet attendees.

“Always remember that this is for the entire family,” Pazaran said. “Everybody’s going to have fun.”

Cirque Italia’s Savannah run lasts from Dec. 2 until Dec. 5. On Thursday and Friday, the circus starts at 7:30 p.m. and there are multiple showings on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets for the event cost anywhere from $10 to $40 depending on the seating that you choose.

Cirque Italia requests that tickets be bought in advance in order to help with social distancing. All attendees over 3 years old must wear masks.

For more information about Cirque Italia, visit their website here.