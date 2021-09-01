Trauma surgeon weighs in on TikTok’s recently banned ‘Milk Crate Challenge’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A challenge gone viral is causing more hurt than happiness.

Medical experts say TikTok’s “Milk Create Challenge” can lead to serious long-term damage.

“Climbing up on things and falling off is generally bad for your health,” said Paul Balthrop, orthopedic trauma surgeon for Memorial Health.

The latest stunt prompts users to stack plastic milk crates in a pyramid form and climb them without falling.

With most falls leading to bad injuries, Balthrop said stunts like this are risky and can cause life-altering damage.

“We have had patients come in with shoulder dislocations and knee injuries,” Balthrop said. “What we are really concerned about are the head and spinal cord injuries that can happen with this because those can be devastating.”

With a major health crisis facing the nation, Balthrop said he hopes people will make smarter decisions.

“With the pandemic happening and the hospital being overfull with patients, it’s really our society’s responsibility to try and lower the burden on our health care system and our emergency health care workers,” Balthrop said.

TikTok has since banned the challenge by removing the hashtag.

See TikTok’s full statement below: