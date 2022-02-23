SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s getting warmer outside and that means it’s the perfect opportunity to start hitting up the trails around Savannah. Here’s a list of some that’ll get you off on the right foot.
Jay Wolf Nature Trail
Location: Skidaway Island by the UGA Marine Education Center and Aquarium
Trail length: 0.3 miles for short and 0.7 miles for the long trail
Hours: Dawn to dusk
More information about this trail can be found through the link here.
Blue Sky Preserve Trail
Location: Blue Sky Preserve on Fort Argyle Road
Trail length: 1.4 miles
Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
More information about this trail can be found through the link here.
Sandpiper, Avian and Big Ferry Trails Loop
Location: Just off Skidaway Island Park Road
Trail length: 4.2 miles total
Hours: Open 24 hours
More information about these trails can be found through the link here.
Wormsloe Historic Site Trail
Location: Wormsloe State Historic Site on Skidaway Road
Trail length: 3.1 miles
Hours: 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
More information about this trail can be found through the link here.
Whitemarsh Island Preserve Trail
Location: Whitemarsh Preserve by Johnny Mercer Boulevard
Trail length: 2.4 miles
Hours: Open 24 hours.
There are also several other trails located nearby. More information about this trail can be found through the link here.
The hours for this list are predominantly from Google. If you’re concerned about when you should be going to a trail it is better to look for signage or call ahead to ensure that you do not accidentally trespass during closed hours.