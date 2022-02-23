SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s getting warmer outside and that means it’s the perfect opportunity to start hitting up the trails around Savannah. Here’s a list of some that’ll get you off on the right foot.

Jay Wolf Nature Trail

Location: Skidaway Island by the UGA Marine Education Center and Aquarium

Trail length: 0.3 miles for short and 0.7 miles for the long trail

Hours: Dawn to dusk

More information about this trail can be found through the link here.

Blue Sky Preserve Trail

Location: Blue Sky Preserve on Fort Argyle Road

Trail length: 1.4 miles

Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More information about this trail can be found through the link here.

Sandpiper, Avian and Big Ferry Trails Loop

Location: Just off Skidaway Island Park Road

Trail length: 4.2 miles total

Hours: Open 24 hours

More information about these trails can be found through the link here.

Wormsloe Historic Site Trail

Location: Wormsloe State Historic Site on Skidaway Road

Trail length: 3.1 miles

Hours: 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

More information about this trail can be found through the link here.

Whitemarsh Island Preserve Trail

Location: Whitemarsh Preserve by Johnny Mercer Boulevard

Trail length: 2.4 miles

Hours: Open 24 hours.

There are also several other trails located nearby. More information about this trail can be found through the link here.

The hours for this list are predominantly from Google. If you’re concerned about when you should be going to a trail it is better to look for signage or call ahead to ensure that you do not accidentally trespass during closed hours.