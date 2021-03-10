Tour Coastal Heritage Society museums, historic sites back open to public

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Coastal Heritage Society is reopening all of its historic sites and museums to the public with new operating hours and COVID-19 safety precautions.

The sites will be practicing social distancing, implementing enhanced sanitizing procedures and will require both staff members and guests to wear masks.

WSAV News 3’s Ben Senger is visiting each location Wednesday to learn more about Coastal Heritage Society’s reopening plan and give virtual tours of the historic sites. Watch the tours on this page throughout the day.

Tickets to each site are available HERE and Coastal Heritage Society Members receive free admission.

The Coastal Heritage Society will also host Family Day on Saturday, March 13, at all six of its museums. Guests can enjoy interactive exhibits and engaging tours at each site through family-friendly, immersive activities that illustrate the narratives of Savannah’s past.

The Coastal Heritage Society is also accepting donations to help support their mission to educate the public through the preservation and presentation of the historic resources of coastal Georgia.