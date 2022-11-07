SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Even though millions of Georgians cast their votes during early voting, there are still plenty of potential voters who will be showing up to the polls Tuesday on Election Day to cast their ballots.

However, everyone may not be able to vote. Here are some top causes that could prevent you from voting:

Not registered: The registration deadline for voting in person, online or by mail ended Oct. 11. Check your registration status by clicking or tapping here.

No identification: Georgia law requires photo identification when voting, either in person or absentee. It’s the way to ensure it’s you casting your ballot and not someone who isn’t eligible to vote. You can view a list of IDs that are acceptable here.

Wrong precinct: Although poll workers can assist you in finding out which precinct you could vote in, they will not allow you to vote at the wrong precinct. To find your precinct, click or tap here.

Arriving too late: Polling places are open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Those arriving after 7 p.m. will not be allowed to vote.

Arriving with a gun: Firearms are banned within 150 feet of polling places, according to state law. Guns are also banned from locations that commonly serve as polling places, such as schools and houses of worship. Private businesses have the authority to ban guns on their premises, too.

Drunk and using abusive language and/or actions: Police will be called on those showing up to polls demonstrating these behaviors.