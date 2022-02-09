What were the top elementary schools in Beaufort County pre-pandemic?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – How do the elementary schools in Beaufort County compare to one another? Due to the pandemic, this question has become a lot stickier than one might expect.

Because of federal requirements for testing changing to accommodate the changes caused by the pandemic, the current data on school testing scores is unreliable at best.

This does not, however, impact the scores from previous years. So, based on the 2018-2019 assessments and evaluations done for the yearly South Carolina School Report Card, here are the top schools in Beaufort County.

Okatie Elementary School

Okatie Elementary School came in with an overall score of 57 out of 100 for its report card for the school year. 61.1% of students tested at or above their expected English and language arts levels. Meanwhile, 73.4% met or exceeded expectations for their mathematics testing.

You can check out the Okatie Elementary School report card for the year by going to the link here or you can visit this link to see their school website.

Beaufort Elementary School

Beaufort Elementary School was ahead of Okatie by two points, with a score of 59 out of 100. This earned it the title of being a “Good” school, according to the report card rating system. This means that it exceeds the criteria set by the South Carolina Education Oversight Committee to ensure that all students at a school meet the profile of a South Carolina graduate. The criteria can be found here.

The school’s report card can be found here and a link to their website can be found at this link.

Red Cedar Elementary School

Red Cedar Elementary School was ahead of Beaufort Elementary School by one point, scoring 60 out of 100 points on its report card. They had an English and language arts score of 52.6% of students meeting or exceeding their expectations and a mathematics score of 60.6% of students meeting or exceeding expectations. You can find the school’s report card by going to the link here or check out their website here for more information about the district.

Riverview Charter School

Riverview Charter School scored 62 out of 100 on their report card, which placed them in the “Excellent” school category, according to the report card rating system. This meant that they exceeded the criteria for all students to meet the profile of a South Carolina graduate substantially. You can find the school’s report card by going to the link here or check out their website by visiting the link here.

Pritchardville Elementary School

Coming in at the top for the 2018-2019 school year was Pritchardville Elementary School. This school scored 64 out of 100 points for its report card. The school had 69.7% of students meeting or exceeding expectations on their mathematics testing and 59.9% of students meeting or exceeding expectations on their English and Language Arts testing.

To see this school’s report card, you can visit the link here. To see their website, visit this link.