SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Heading out to vacation on Tybee Island? Here are the five top-rated hotels, motels and inns, according to Tripadvisor.

Admiral’s Inn

Coming in at fifth on the list is Admiral’s Inn. This newly renovated hotel is one block away from the beach and normally has a complimentary light continental breakfast. Due to COVID-19, they do not have their usual breakfast and fitness center available, but they still have their pool open to guests. They have free parking and there are no pets allowed.

A room with two queen beds at Admiral’s Inn starts at $129.95 per night. You can check out their website for more information by clicking the link here.

Royal Palms Motel

Fourth on the list is Royal Palms Motel. This newly renovated motel is just 500 feet from the beach and has a vintage aesthetic that is a cherry on top of an already great motel. Parking is limited to one car per person and there are no pets allowed.

A room with two queen beds at Royal Palms Motel starts at around $149 per night. You can check out their website for more information by clicking the link here.

Dunes Inn & Suites

In the dead center of the list is Dunes Inn & Suites. According to their Tripadvisor listing, this was the first pet-friendly hotel on the island. They are a block away from the beach and a block and a half away from downtown Tybee.

A room with two queen beds at Dunes Inn & Suites starts at $89.95 per night. You can check out their website for more information by clicking the link here.

DeSoto Beach Hotel

At second place on the list is DeSoto Beach Hotel. This oceanfront hotel gives you as a guest easy access to the beach so you can wake up and head right on out to catch some waves.

A room with two queen beds at DeSoto Beach Hotel starts at $243.21 per night. You can check out their website for more information by clicking the link here.

Hotel Tybee

Coming in at the top of the list is Hotel Tybee. Right up on the beach, this hotel is a great option if you’re looking to spend your vacation soaking up the sun and enjoying the ocean. They have ocean-view balconies available and are only 100 feet away from the beach.

A room with two queen beds at Hotel Tybee starts at $189 per night. You can check out their website for more information by clicking the link here.