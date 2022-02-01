Top 5 dog-friendly hotels in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Finding a place where you and your dog can stay during a vacation can be tough. Thankfully, there are websites that can help.

Here are the top five dog-friendly hotels in the Savannah area, according to the website “Bring Fido.”

East Bay Inn

With 44 reviews, you might think that there would be no way for a hotel to have a near-perfect score of 4.9 dog bones out of 5, but you would be wrong. Reviewers of the East Bay Inn who brought their dogs are raving about their positive experiences. You can bring up to two dogs of any size for a $50 pet fee per stay.

Thompson Savannah

Reviewers of the Thompson Savannah have only good things to say. While it has fewer reviews than the East Bay Inn, it totals out at a total score of 5 out of 5 dog bones. Up to two dogs of any size can stay at the Thompson Savannah with no additional fee, though they can not be left alone in the room.

The Olde Harbour Inn

Located right by River Street and built in 1892, this inn is the perfect combination for a convenient yet historic stay in Savannah. The Olde Harbour Inn has 4.9 out of 5 dog bones on Bring Fido, with 17 reviews. The charge for bringing a pet is $50 per dog or cat per stay.

Andaz Savannah Hotel

The Andaz Savannah Hotel is a great option for those with small- to medium-sized dogs who are looking to bring their pets with them on a trip to Savannah. Located on Ellis Square, this hotel has a score of 4.8 out of 5 dog bones from a total of 10 reviewers. They allow for one dog up to 50 pounds or two dogs with a total weight of no more than 75 pounds. They have a pet fee of $150 per stay.

Mansion on Forsyth Park

The Mansion on Forsyth Park is another great option for those with small- or medium-sized dogs. Located right by the beautiful Forsyth Park, they have an overall score of 5 out of 5 dog bones from a total of 8 reviewers. They allow for two dogs up to 60 pounds and charge a fee of $150 for one dog or $200 for two.

A link to the full list of dog-friendly hotels in Savannah can be found here.