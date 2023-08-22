SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah has some of the best food in the nation, so to narrow down your search for dinner here are the top five reviewed restaurants, according to Yelp.

Yelp publishes crowd-sourced business reviews.

Collins Quarter Downtown

With a 4.5 rating on Yelp and 4,200 reviews, Collins Quarter Cafe and Grill earns a spot on this list.

“We do the teamwork thing very well. Everyone in this building is committed to the guest experience,” said Kaleigh Lamont, a bartender at the restaurant. “It’s just the attention to detail. Every bit of this building, every placement of flowers on the table, it’s all very intentional.”

Named after Collins Street, located in the owner’s hometown of Melbourne, Australia, known for having some of the best cafes. The restaurant combines the feeling of brunch with a chic night-out vibe, marrying coffee and alcohol.

Fan favorites:

Swine Time Benny with fresh toast, polked pork and eggs benedict

Famous Espresso Martini

LOCATION

151 Bull St Savannah, GA 31401

HOURS

Coffee service starts at 7:30 a.m.

Monday & Tuesday: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Wednesday – Sunday: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

No reservations at this location

Treylor Park

Treylor Park received a 4.3 on Yelp with around 4,200 reviews, with the motto of “Live sensibly, home is where you park it.” They play off the trailer park theme with their clever name coming from the owner Trey Wilder and 80s nostalgia.

“When it comes to Treylor Park, we set ourselves apart from other restaurants due to our impeccable customer service, our great quality food and the overall brand and ambiance,” said Marcus Walker, general manager.

There are seven Treylor Park locations across Georgia and Flordia, with the downtown Savannah location catering more to tourists and the sister store Hitch catering more to locals.

Fan Favorites:

Peanut Butter and Jelly Chicken Wings with peach dipping sauce

Fried Chicken Nachos

Grilled Apple Pie Sandwich

LOCATION

115 E Bay Street, Savannah, GA 31401

HOURS

Open Weekdays: 11 am – 1 a.m.

Open Weekends: 10 am – 1 a.m.

Zunzi’s

Zunzi’s has a 4.5 rating on Yelp with around 1,800 reviews and caters to those with a taste for South African food and a warm home-cooked meal. Locally known as a SCAD student staple, Zunzi’s blends its wide drink menu with its tropical food options.

“First off, they have the absolute cutest restaurant. It’s bright, clean, and colorful! They have a huge covered patio with fans, but there is also an indoor area if you need a break from the heat,” said Yelp reviewer Clarissa H. from Chicago, Illinois.

Fan Favorites:

The Conquistador, a sandwich with chicken, provolone and Zunzi’s sauce

Oliver’s Lunch Bowl with mashed potatoes or rice with a choice of protein and side

LOCATION

236 Drayton St, Savannah, GA 31401

HOURS

Monday – Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Crystal Beer Parlor

With a 4.4 rating on Yelp with over 1,700 reviews Crystal Beer Parlor has a rich history. It began as a grocery store in the early 1900s until it was sold to become one of the first restaurants to serve alcohol after Prohibition.

They are known for their traditional-style burgers, homemade fries and crab stew.

“Super cool place with great service and great food and drinks. I now know why this is a Savannah staple. I will be back soon!” said Yelp reviewer Thomas B. from Young Harris, Georgia.

Fan Favorites:

Creamy Crab Stew, a soup with fresh crab meat

The Classic Crystal Burger, includes a half a pound of griddled ground chuck

Location

301 W Jones St Savannah, GA 31401

Hours

Tuesday-Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Closed Mondays and Major Holidays

Savannah Seafood Shack

With a 4.3 rating on Yelp and 1,900 reviews, Savannah Seafood Shack has been featured on the Food Network and Cooking Chanel for their famous Low Country Boil. Known as a fast-casual restaurant, they provide quick service with their food.

“We’re a friendly family-oriented restaurant, you’re not gonna wait longer than 15 minutes,” said Gracie Clause, the kitchen manager who has been with the company for seven years.

Savannah Seafood Shack takes pride in their health scores and allowed News 3 to peer into their clean kitchen.

Fan Favorites:

Low Country Boil

The Cone, with creamy coal slaw with seafood

LOCATION

116 E. Broughton Street Savannah, GA 31401

HOURS

Monday-Thursday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday – Saturday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.