SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Through history, we can better understand ourselves and the world around us. There is a rich chronicle of the past in every field of topic, from politics to music, that helps in seeing a more detailed picture of where society stands today.

2021 – Richard Scott William Hutchinson celebrated his first birthday.

Known by Guinness World Record as the world’s most premature baby to survive, Hutchinson celebrated his first birthday. Hutchinson was born 5 months premature at Children’s Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis where doctors gave him a 0% chance of survival. He weighed less than a pound and could fit into the palm of a hand. He spent more than 6 months in the neonatal intensive care unit.

2020 – President Trump held first rally since coronavirus shut down the country and halted all in-person campaigning.

President Trump was allowed to hold his first rally since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled. Tulsa, Oklahoma attorneys requested a temporary injunction against the 19,000-seat BOK Center to prevent it from hosting the Saturday rally “unless the campaign instituted social distancing protocols.” The BOK Center’s legal team argued the arena had already agreed to provide masks and check attendees’ temperatures, and the justices all agreed the attorneys couldn’t point to a law that required those measures.

2009 – Construction begins in New Mexico on the first commercial spaceport

Spaceport America would take 18 months to complete and would house Virgin Galactic’s space tourism business as well as other companies involved in space tourism. The spaceport now provides access to both the National Airspace System and 6,000 square miles of restricted airspace from surface to unlimited. This unique environment creates a quiet zone with minimal commercial aviation traffic that reinforces privacy and allows the safe testing of new designs with fewer regulatory delays.

2002 – The U.S. Supreme Court decided in Atkins v. Virginia, ruling that people with intellectual disabilities cannot be sentenced to death.

Atkins v. Virginia involved Daryl Renard Atkins, who was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to death for abducting, robbing, and killing 21-year-old airman, Eric Michael Nesbitt.

During the penalty phase of the trial, the defense presented Atkins’s school records and the results of an IQ test carried out by clinical psychologist Dr. Evan Nelson confirmed that he had an IQ of 59. On this basis they proposed that he had an intellectual disability. In this case the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the imposition of the death penalty in cases involving intellectually disabled defendants violated the Eighth Amendment‘s protection against cruel and unusual punishment. Despite the ruling, the State of Virginia did not immediately reduce Daryl Atkins’ death sentence.

1990 – “It Must Have Been Love” (From “Pretty Woman”) – Roxette charted at #1

Roxette, a Swedish pop duo that gained fame starting in the 1980s, dominated the Billboard Hot 100’s with this song that was written by Per Gessle, who was half of the duo. The other half, Marie Fredriksson, was known for her powerful voice and dynamic onstage presence passed away in 2019.

1987 – Johnnie Carson marries his fourth wife

Johnny Carson married Alexis Maas in a secret ceremony at his Malibu beach home. He met Maas on a beach a couple of years prior. Carson was 61 years old at the time of the ceremony and host of ”The Tonight Show” on NBC.

1975 – Steven Spielberg‘s thriller Jaws was released in theaters.

While the film hit theaters on June 20, 1975, it was originally planned for a Christmas 1974 release. However, it was a huge success and eventually created the genre of summer blockbusters. The film starred Roy Scheider as police chief Martin Brody, Robert Shaw as shark fisherman Quint, and Richard Dreyfuss as oceanographer Matt Hooper.



1967 – Academy Award winning actress Nicole Kidman was born

Kidman was born in Honolulu to Australian parents. She was raised in Sydney and launched her acting career as a teenager. She would go on to win an Academy Award for Best Actress in 2010 for the role of Becca Corbette in the film “Rabbit Hole.” She was also a Golden Globe recipient this year for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama for her role as Lucille Ball in the film “Being the Ricardo’s.” So far, she has received six Golden Globes in total. She has also won many other awards, including two Primetime Emmy Awards.

1963 – A hotline was established between the U.S. and Soviet Union.

The “hotline” was designed to facilitate communication between the president and Soviet premier. The establishment of the hotline to the Kremlin came in the wake of the October 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, in which the U.S. and U.S.S.R had come dangerously close to a nuclear war.

1896 – Charles Dickens Jr. died

The first child of the novelist Charles Dickens and his wife, Catherine, Dicken’s Jr., became the editor of his father’s magazine “All the Year Round,” and a successful writer of dictionaries. However, he is most remembered for his two 1879 books “Dickens’s Dictionary of London and Dickens’s Dictionary of the Thames.”