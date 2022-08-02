SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Thrifting in Savannah can be a fun adventure if you know the places to go. Here’s a list of thrift stores that you should give a chance if you’re looking hoping for a good find.

The Humane Society Thrift Store

The Humane Society Thrift Store is located on the second floor of the Humane Society for Greater Savannah. They have a variety of items from clothing to books to knickknacks. When you shop there you’ll know that your money is going towards helping the animals of the Savannah area.

They are open Monday through Saturday starting at 10 a.m. They close at 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 4 p.m. Monday and Saturday. You can find their website by clicking or tapping on the link here.

Blessingdale’s

Located on Television Circle, this thrift store has clothes, furniture, jewelry and more. The money raised by this store goes towards providing for The Living Vine, a Christian Maternity Home in the area. You can learn more about Blessingdale’s and The Living Vine by clicking or tapping on the link here.

Blessingdale’s is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. They accept donations Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

St. Thomas Thrift Store

The St. Thomas Thrift Store has some excellent pieces if you’re looking to decorate your home in addition to the typical clothing, shoes and other items you’d expect to find at a thrift store. By supporting St. Thomas Thrift Store you will be helping a non-profit organization that, according to their website, gives grants up to $50,000 to organizations locally.

The thrift store is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They are located on East Montgomery Cross Road. You can find a link to their Facebook page by clicking or tapping here.