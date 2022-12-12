SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Fight The War Within Foundation is having its annual Christmas Dinner and are inviting those who have nowhere to go this Christmas to come join them at no charge.

Veterans, First Responders and families are welcome to not only dine but also to enjoy the camaraderie. Although their focus is on Veterans and First Responders, they welcome anyone.

“This is our third year of hosting this initiative that our 100% volunteer organization sponsors. We are combating isolation during the holidays. Many families are unable to afford traveling or even meals this year, with inflation impacting so many. Our goal is to give people a place to come gather and spend the holidays, especially our service members.” said Miranda Briggs, President and CEO of Fight the War Within.

Food will be catered by The Dive Savannah and the dinner will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Dec. 25 at the Whitefield Center located at 106 E.37th St. in Savannah.

Founded in 2020, the Fight the War Within Foundation is a 100% all-volunteer organization committed to bringing an end to suicide. They provide mental health resources through a variety of ways, partner with a local counseling service to provide low/no cost counseling to those who cannot financially manage their own mental health care, provide motivational care packages to individuals or those struggling with mental illness, and host numerous events each month aimed at providing a place of camaraderie, companionship, and peer support.