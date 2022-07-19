SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Attention all bakers, the Pillsbury Bake-Off® Contest has rolled in with a twist! In this year’s contest, the 2022 Ovens Off Bake-Off®, bakers are being asked, for the first time ever, to give their ovens a break and instead bake mouthwatering masterpieces outside the oven using a qualifying Pillsbury product.

“We’re challenging our community to create mouthwatering masterpieces outside the oven and serve up dish ideas that are destined for greatness. From grilling up family memories to creating air fryer favorites with your little chefs, there are endless ways to bake your go-to Pillsbury products.” Pillsbury said on their website.

(Original Caption) 12/12/1949-New York, NY: Nations top cooks, household variety, are competing in the Pillsbury Grand National Bake-off. Here, Mrs. Frank A. Greiner, of Dorchester, MA., sniffing her 80 minute biscuits fresh out the oven. Getty Images.

To some, the legendary baking competition is as American as apple pie because of it’s longevity. The first competition was introduced in 1949 in honor of Pillsbury’s 80th birthday and as an effort to promote Pillsbury™ Best® flour.

However, the main purpose of the bake-off was the desire to create an opportunity for American homemakers to not only share their beloved recipes, but to also share the stories that go along with them.

First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt was the very first guest of honor who was personally invited by Philip W. Pillsbury to not only attend the event but also assist in awarding prizes.

The winning recipe that year? Theodora Smafield ‘s No-Knead Water-Rising Twists, which called for the unique rising technique of wrapping dough in a tea towel and submerging it in warm water.

Those who want to participate in this year’s unique contest but are in need inspiration can check out www.pillsbury.com and see recipes made using the air fryer like quesadillas, waffles and donuts. Official contest rules are available as well.

To participate in the contest, original recipes must be submitted by Aug. 14 here for a chance to win $50,000 for yourself and $50,000 to a charity of your choice.