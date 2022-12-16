SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Like days of old for some, time has almost run out to make sure cards and packages get to loved ones before Christmas Eve.

Below are the USPS’ recommended send-by dates for expected delivery before Dec. 25.

Dec. 17 for USPS Retail Ground Service or First-Class Mail Service

Dec. 19 for Priority Mail Service

Dec. 23 for Priority Express Mail Service

Alaska & Hawaii

Dec. 17 for First Class Mail Service and Priority Mail service

Dec. 21 for Priority Mail Express Service

2022 Holiday shipping dates for international mail

Dec. 20 for Global Express Guaranteed Service when shipping to Africa, Asia/Pacific Rim, Australia/New Zealand, Central and South America, and the Middle East

Dec. 21 for Global Express Guaranteed Service when shipping to the Caribbean and Europe

Dec. 22 for Global Express Guaranteed Service when shipping to Canada and Mexico

To ensure they could handle this year’s volume of holiday mail, the USPS’s preparations included converting 100,000 workers to full-time since the beginning of 2021, with more than 41,000 part-time workers converted to full-time since January 2022. They also started a national drive in October to hire an additional 20,000 seasonal employees.