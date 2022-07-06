SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Summer is in full swing in Savannah, and the people of the city are ready to celebrate. Here’s a list of some things to do in town this weekend to enjoy the weather or avoid the heat.
“SPLASH!” Exhibit by John Lytle Wilson
When: All weekend, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Plant Riverside District’s Grand Bohemian Gallery
Price: Free
More information can be found through the link here.
Live Music: Aaron Zimmer
When: Friday, July 8 at 6 p.m.
Where: Foxy Loxy Print Gallery and Café
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
More information can be found through the link here.
Shiitake Happens Opening
When: Friday, July 8 at 7 p.m.
Where: Honor & Grace Tattoo
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
More information can be found through the link here.
Desserts of the South
When: Friday, July 8 at 7 p.m.
Where: Perry Lane Hotel
Price: $68
More information can be found through the link here.
Mark Burgess of The Chameleons live at the Lodge of Sorrows
When: Friday, July 8 at 8 p.m.
Where: Lodge of Sorrows
Price: $20
More information can be found through the link here.
WOW: A Really Good Comedy Show
When: Friday, July 8 at 8 p.m.
Where: The Wormhole
Price: $10 to $13
More information can be found through the link here.
Little Gracie’s 140th Birthday Tour w/ Luncheon
When: Saturday, July 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Bonaventure Cemetery
Price: $25 for adults 16 and over and $15 for children
More information can be found through the link here.
Creature Feature: Red-tailed Hawk
When: Saturday, July 9 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Where: Skidaway Island State Park
Price: Free to attend, parking is $5
More information can be found through the link here.
Disney Summer Classics: “WALL·E”
When: Sunday, July 10 at 3 p.m.
Where: Lucas Theatre for the Arts
Price: $8 for adults, free for children 12 and under
More information can be found through the link here.
Savannah Waterfront: Outdoor Escape Game – A True Pirate
When: Sunday, July 10 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: The Pirates’ House
Price: $8.39
More information can be found through the link here.