SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Summer is in full swing in Savannah, and the people of the city are ready to celebrate. Here’s a list of some things to do in town this weekend to enjoy the weather or avoid the heat.

“SPLASH!” Exhibit by John Lytle Wilson

When: All weekend, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Plant Riverside District’s Grand Bohemian Gallery

Price: Free

More information can be found through the link here.

Live Music: Aaron Zimmer

When: Friday, July 8 at 6 p.m.

Where: Foxy Loxy Print Gallery and Café

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

More information can be found through the link here.

Shiitake Happens Opening

When: Friday, July 8 at 7 p.m.

Where: Honor & Grace Tattoo

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

More information can be found through the link here.

Desserts of the South

When: Friday, July 8 at 7 p.m.

Where: Perry Lane Hotel

Price: $68

More information can be found through the link here.

Mark Burgess of The Chameleons live at the Lodge of Sorrows

When: Friday, July 8 at 8 p.m.

Where: Lodge of Sorrows

Price: $20

More information can be found through the link here.

WOW: A Really Good Comedy Show

When: Friday, July 8 at 8 p.m.

Where: The Wormhole

Price: $10 to $13

More information can be found through the link here.

Little Gracie’s 140th Birthday Tour w/ Luncheon

When: Saturday, July 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Bonaventure Cemetery

Price: $25 for adults 16 and over and $15 for children

More information can be found through the link here.

Creature Feature: Red-tailed Hawk

When: Saturday, July 9 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Where: Skidaway Island State Park

Price: Free to attend, parking is $5

More information can be found through the link here.

Disney Summer Classics: “WALL·E”

When: Sunday, July 10 at 3 p.m.

Where: Lucas Theatre for the Arts

Price: $8 for adults, free for children 12 and under

More information can be found through the link here.

Savannah Waterfront: Outdoor Escape Game – A True Pirate

When: Sunday, July 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Pirates’ House

Price: $8.39

More information can be found through the link here.