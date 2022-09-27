SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With the storm on its way, there’s no denying that this weekend will be interesting for those living in the Savannah area.

While the weather may not be good enough for you to enjoy a night out on the town, there are still some fun things you can do from the safety of your home.

Watch a movie with friends (or alone)

If the power is still on in your area, you can enjoy watching a movie through your favorite streaming service. For the avid Netflix user, Rotten Tomatoes has an up-to-date article with the top-rated movies available for streaming that you can view by clicking or tapping on the link here.

While there is not an article from Rotten Tomatoes that does the same thing for Hulu, you can find articles across the web recommending movies on the service like the one linked here.

Read a book

If the power is not on, don’t worry. All you need to read a book is a source of light (like a flashlight, candles are not recommended for obvious reasons) and some level of literacy. Books give the reader the opportunity to escape from their current situation for a period of time. They’re perfect for the solo reader or for the parent trying to distract their kid from the storm.

If you need to run to the store to pick up some books before the storm, the link here will bring you to a list of popular ones that are safe for the whole family to read.

It’s time for board games

Board games can be more exciting than you know, especially if you get into some of the newer games that have gained popularity in recent years. While they will require access to light in order to play, they can turn a boring time waiting for a storm to pass into an unforgettable memory.

You can read an article on some board game recommendations by clicking or tapping on the link here. These games are great for the family regardless of age range.

Get to organizing

This one is not fun, it’s true. However, this is the perfect time to clean up your living areas. Think about it: when else are you going to be forced to sit in your home with little to do? Cleaning up is the perfect way to pass the time without wasting the time.

While summer is in the past, for now, WSAV NOW’s Hollie Lewis compiled some helpful tips on how to spruce up your home at no cost. You can read her article by clicking or tapping on the link here.