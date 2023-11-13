SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Where can you find some of the finest wine and rich history in Savannah? The oldest liquor store still in operation, Johnnie Ganem’s Wine & Package Shop.

Serving Savannah since 1942, the family-owned business founded by Johnnie Ganem as a small package shop features the city’s first temperature-controlled wine cellar.

“If this store wasn’t here, there would be a lot of people in Savannah that would be a lot worse off,” said Scott West, editor of the weekly events newsletter, in a short documentary.

The store has gone through many renovations from a package shop to a restaurant and back to packaging in 2009.

Known for over 80 years of having some of the top-notch beverages in the country, they offer monthly wine tastings in their “Rebel Room” and host charity events.

As their business model, the Ganem family is proud to have top customer service, as Margret Ganem notes in an interview with TD Guide.

“He always sat with his customers and served them one-on-one, whatever they wanted he got for them, he always made them be happy. When they left, they were a satisfied customer and they would come back and I still believe that’s the way we do things today.”

In its third generation of family operation, you can find this piece of history located at 501 Habersham St., open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.