SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – TEDXSavannah is calling for volunteers to assist with the 11th annual event.

The event will take place on Friday, June 24, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Yamacraw Performing Arts Center at Esther F. Garrison School of Visual and Performing Arts, located at 649 W. Jones St.

Volunteer opportunities are available the day before the event, during the event and immediately after the event in a multitude of service areas, ranging from customer service, food and merchandise to logistics, set up and tear down.

TEDxSavannah volunteers are required to attend one mandatory volunteer orientation session, where they will learn about the event, discover the role volunteers play and learn about the opportunities available.

Volunteer orientation sessions will take place on Thursday, June 2 from 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, June 11 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Junior Achievement Colonial Group Discovery Center on the Georgia Southern University Armstrong Campus (11935 Abercorn St.).

Anyone interested in volunteering for TEDxSavannah’s 11th annual event can email Jessica McBride at tedxsav@gmail.com. You’re asked to indicate which volunteer orientation session you plan to attend.

To learn more about the 2022 TEDxSavannah event, visit tedxsavannah.com or follow TEDxSavannah on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.