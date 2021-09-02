T.E.A.L. ovarian cancer awareness walk and fundraiser held virtually

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The eighth annual T.E.A.L. Walk/Run/Ride for Ovarian Cancer in Savannah remains virtual for 2021 due to COVID-19.

It’s hosted by the New York City-based Tell Every Amazing Lady About Ovarian Cancer Louisa M. McGregor Ovarian Cancer Foundation, which held its first walk in Brooklyn in 2009.

Two sisters started the fundraiser to celebrate the lives of ovarian cancer survivors and families touched by the disease.

The walk has taken place in several cities across the country since its start, including Savannah.

T.E.A.L. volunteers invite people to participate by walking or running two miles from wherever they are — from their homes or around their neighborhood.

The Tell Every Amazing Lady Walk/Run/Ride monthlong fundraiser will help spread awareness about ovarian cancer while raising money for research and supporting victims.

Symptoms for this cancer are vague, which often time makes it difficult to diagnose.

Survivor Adrianne Reed shares with WSAV NOW she could not figure out what was wrong with her.

“I kept going back and forth to the emergency room, and they kept sending me home, telling me stuff like it was menstrual cramps, or you just very well may be constipated, or it may be a stomach ulcer,” Reed said.

She said it wasn’t until she asked for a CT scan that doctors found the mass on her ovaries and determined it was ovarian cancer. Reed said her diagnosis showed her life has a bigger purpose.

“My cancer is completely gone, so it just shows me there is a bigger purpose in life for me,” Reed said. “Don’t limit yourself to think that without my ovaries, without my uterus, I’m less of a woman because that’s not the case. You come out stronger after this fight.”

Click or tap here to register for this year’s fundraiser.