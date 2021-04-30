Savannah sites to participate in Super Museum Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Historical Society is hosting its annual Super Museum Sunday event across the state this weekend.

The event allows visitors to become reacquainted with the historic sites, museums and cultural institutions in their community — free of charge.

In Savannah, the Jepson Center and Telfair Academy are participating from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ben Simons, executive director and CEO of Telfair Museums, says his team is excited to offer their newest exhibits this weekend after not being able to participate last year due to the pandemic.

“They’re a cultural oasis for us all in very difficult times,” Simons told WSAV NOW. “That’s something that museums have always done. But now more than ever, I think we’re yearning for cultural experiences, uplifting experiences, meaningful experiences — and museums are places that offer that.”

The Jepson Center is showcasing its new Curators’ Choice exhibition, which Simons describes as “the greatest hits of the Telfair collections.”

“It’s a great way to see highlights of the collection from our curatorial staff with interesting juxtapositions, some that are normally on display at the academy side by side with works that are typically on display at the Jepson Center,” Simons said.

“So I think you’ll see a lot of new connections between the works at Telfair’s permanent collection.”

The two locations have many other ongoing exhibitions, and most notably Picasso to Hockney: Modern Art on Stage currently on display at the Jepson Center.

Take a look at the map below and explore sites participating. Visit here if you’re having trouble viewing the map.