SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you live in Savannah, you’ve likely seen Chicago native Larry, aka “Flag Man,” on his bike, duck-taped to it an 8-foot long pole with a giant 72×72-inch American Flag.

“I love this country and what it stands for and all the people in it,” said Larry. “We have some issues but we always get through it.”

Early life

Larry’s deep love for America stems from his father who was in the military for 20 years and instilled in him a sense of love and respect for the nation.

As a child, Larry was diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, ADHD, which made it nearly impossible for him to pay attention in class. With the feeling of being forgotten and abandoned by his teachers, he dropped out of the ninth grade.

Larry disliked living with his mother in Chicago because she enabled him and never pushed him to be on his own.

To Savannah

Five years ago, Larry helped a friend move to Savannah from Chicago, and when he came to the coast, he fell in love.

“It’s beautiful here and the people are nice,” said Larry. “It’s safer here than in Chicago, so I would rather be homeless here than stay with my mother.”

Feeling the need for independence, the 53-year-old grabbed what he could and moved.

He currently lives in a tent with his cat named Fiesty whom he rescued off the streets.

“I have rescued three cats here and I found the other two homes, but Fiesty wants to stay with me. She’s a really good cat,” said Larry.

Homelessness

As a patriot, Larry is not blind to the flaws of the nation, specifically in the way police treat the homeless population.

“I have had a gun pulled on me four times and each time I reported it but the police never investigate or believe me,” said Larry.

The violence on the streets in Savannah happens less than in Chicago, but his main issues have to do with the heat.

“I drink lots and lots of water,” he said.

Larry is a fighter, and through the past couple of years, he has been hit by cars speeding by more than four times.

“It’s hard stuff, but I have perfected the way I ride over the years, following how the flag catches the wind, and the flag is high enough to where cars and trucks can just go under,” said Larry.

After a serious injury to his ankle which was caught under a tire, doctors told him he would not be able to walk for five months. After just three days, he got back on his bike and hit the streets.

“I’ve been riding my whole life, so it’s second nature by now,” said Larry.

Larry recently had his phone stolen from his tent and believes the thief was also homeless. He notes the cycle of abuse to and by the homeless in the community and the lack of empathy from the general public toward those who are impoverished.

“It’s sad because they don’t see the homeless as real people,” Larry said. “Not all of us are drug addicts and violent we’re just trying to survive how we can.”

The Panhandling Patriot

You can usually find Larry at the intersection of Harry Truman Parkway and Victory Drive where he will give you a big smile and a wave. Locals love Larry even though they don’t know him.

Riding up and down Victory Drive and Derenne Avenue, he has become a local legend.

Although he doesn’t believe he is locally famous, Larry told News 3, “I’m happy people like what I am doing, but anything I can do to put a smile on someone’s face.”

Larry will soon be entering the dating world, which he knows will be difficult.

But he has a big heart.

“I want to spread love because after COVID everybody was down, so I wanted to do something to brighten our community.”