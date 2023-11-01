SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Our priestess, American singer, songwriter and actress will be performing in Savannah Wednesday night along her American tour at the Enmarket Arena.

The show will start at 7 p.m. with tickets on Ticketmaster ranging from $95 to $900.

The Hostess City will welcome the witchery and artistry that she brings to every performance.

Before she was the icon she is today she would sing and perform with her grandfather as a young child. In high school, she met her love Lindsey Buckingham where they hit it off and joined the band Fleetwood Mac.

They were a hit British-American rock band coming out with songs like ‘Dreams’, ‘Go Your Own Way’ and ‘Gypsy’.

After disbandment in 1997, she went solo releasing several albums with her latest in 2011 titled ‘In Your Dreams’.

The 75-year-old has collaborated with the likes of B.B. King, Taylor Swift, Lana Del Ray, Maroon 5, Harry Styles, Don Henley and many more.

Starting her acting career in the family comedy Up All Night in 2012, she is most known for her roles role in American Horror Story: Coven and Apocalypse.

In her 2023 set, she will be performing the following songs:

“Outside the Rain”

“Dreams”

“If Anyone Falls”

“Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around”

“Fall From Grace”

“For What It’s Worth”

“Gypsy”

“Wild Heart”

“Bella Donna”

“Stand Back”

“Soldier’s Angel”

“Gold Dust Woman”

“I Sing for the Things”

“Edge of Seventeen”

“Free Fallin'”

“Rhiannon”

“Landslide”

For a complete list of Nicks’ future tour dates click or tap here.