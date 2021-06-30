Statesboro YMCA helps students prepare for success

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Statesboro Family YMCA is excited to support young learners in Bulloch County with a new backpack full of supplies to ready them for the upcoming school year.

The cost of purchasing school supplies can be overwhelming for many parents, and the Statesboro Family YMCA is doing what they can to lift that burden by hosting a backpack and school supply drive.

“We are excited, this is our first year doing the backpack supply drive,” Statesboro Family YMCA Branch Director Dorsey Baldwin said. “We are asking people to fill backpacks with school supplies, donate supplies to fill a backpack or they can shop on our Amazon wishlist to have the supplies shipped directly to us.”

Dorsey said one of the YMCA’s main focuses for hosting this drive is to strengthen the community.

“We are always looking for ways to partner with different organizations or how we could help people in the community and this seemed to be a very easy opportunity,” Dorsey told WSAV NOW. “People are passionate about children and helping them in any way.”

To ready students with any back-to-school supplies, the Statesboro Family YMCA will be accepting donations until July 24.

Supporters can make a contribution to the Statesboro Family YMCA Backpack and School Supply Drive in the following ways:

Fill a backpack with items from the suggested list below OR donate items towards filing a backpack. Drop off donations at the Statesboro Family YMCA during operating hours; Monday through Friday, 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Sunday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Suggested items include:

Backpacks

Colored Pencils (12 count)

#2 Pencils

1” Binder with Paper

Glue Sticks, Crayons (24 count)

Pens (Black/Blue)

Dividers for Binders

Safe Scissors (Ages 5-12)

Basic Calculator

Plastic Folders

Erasers

Pencil Cases

Rulers

If you or someone you know is in need of a backpack with school supplies? CLICK HERE to sign up or call the Statesboro Family YMCA at 912-225-1962.

For more information about the Statesboro Family YMCA or ways to get involved, visit ymcaofcoastalga.org, and follow the organization on Facebook @StatesboroYMCA and Instagram @ymcaofcoastalga.