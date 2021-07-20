Statesboro Family YMCA offers fitness program catered for cancer survivors

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Returning this fall for its third year, the Statesboro Family YMCA is offering the LIVESTRONG program at the YMCA.

“We started it as a new program in our association just to reach out into the community and help others,” Fitness & Program Director Hannah Beggs told WSAV NOW.

The free 12-week program for male and female adult cancer survivors aims to help participants regain muscle mass and functional ability, as well as healthy levels of weight, energy and self-esteem.

“When I found out that our local Y was offering it, it really felt like it was wonderful to have a resource in the community that was specifically targeted to cancer survivors and to be able to support us on our journey,” cancer survivor Jill Johns said.

“It really felt like an honor and privilege that the LIVESTRONG program was here in Statesboro at the Y, because it makes us feel like we’re a part of a larger family,” she added.

Survivors participate in customized exercise regimens designed for their individual needs from certified fitness instructors.

There is no cost to participate in the program, and a current YMCA membership is not required to participate. After completing the 12-week program, participants will receive a complimentary 6-month YMCA membership.

Click or tap here for more information about LIVESTRONG or call the Statesboro Family YMCA at (912) 225-1962.