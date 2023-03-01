SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Those looking to enjoy the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Savannah could do so a little easier.

The Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce has announced its 2023 St. Patrick’s Day shuttle service.

Beginning at 7 a.m. on Friday, March 17 until midnight, the shuttles will run from Tanger Outlets in Pooler to the Clyde Venue in Savannah, located at 223 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

“Our annual shuttles allow Pooler’s residents and tourists to relax and enjoy all the St. Patrick’s Day fun without the concerns of traffic or parking,” said Courtney Rawlins, president and CEO of the Pooler Chamber. “We’re thrilled to bring back this popular service for 2023.”

Early registration for shuttle service is $25 per person ages 11 and up, $15 per child 10 and under and $20 for military and seniors 60 & up.

On St. Patrick’s Day, day-of registration prices will increase by $5 per ticket.

To purchase tickets for the all-day shuttle service, click here.

Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day parade is known as one of the largest in the U.S. with thousands flocking to the Hostess City. For a full schedule of this year’s events, click here.