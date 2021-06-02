St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital cures six-month-old of brain tumor

MEMPHIS, TN (WSAV) — One family is sharing their story of courage and hope after years spent at the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Stephen Hackett’s oldest son was diagnosed with a brain tumor when he was just six months old.

“A diagnosis like this makes you feel isolated from your friends and family,” Hackett said.

He described it as a very tough few years for his family.

“Our son learned to take his first steps at St. Jude and that was a place we practiced,” Hackett said. “Once he got big enough to walk around on his own, he was just like any other kid.”

But after undergoing chemotherapy and multiple surgeries, Hackett’s son is happy, healthy and cancer-free 12 years later.

He says it’s all thanks to the team of oncologists at the research hospital.

“Throughout that whole process, we have met the most amazing people at St. Jude to nurses who cared for him on chemo to folks working in the on-campus cafeteria,” Hackett said. “Everyone is there because they love these kids and they love the mission.”

Hackett says when you make a donation to St. Jude, your support goes further than you may think.

“When you do donate, whether it’s a ticket for the dream home or something else, you’re not only paying for things like chemotherapy and MRI’s and snacks in the cafeteria, but you’re giving us as patient families, you’re giving us the latitude to focus on the wellbeing of your child and your family and getting through it together without the looming despair of giant medical bills.”

