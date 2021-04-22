St. Andrew’s School hosts 36th annual Scottish Games

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — St. Andrew’s School hosted its annual Scottish Games Thursday.

Honoring the school’s heritage, students are placed into one of six Scottish clans when they enroll in the school.

“That happens in the lower school and they stay in that Scottish clan all the way up until they graduate,” head of St. Andrew’s Lower School, Anne Weisel, said.

Weisel says the games are a culmination of students’ work throughout the year within their groups and where students, faculty and staff have a sense of belonging in the school’s community.

“There are opportunities throughout their entire school experience to come together with that Scottish clan and partner with the other divisions,” Weisel said. “It’s something that every year becomes a hallmark to their school experience.”

They competed in traditional tournaments, including the caber toss, where a large pole is

thrown for the greatest distance, followed by the sheaf toss and tug-of-war.

Each year, the school kicks off the games with a parade of bagpipe players through campus before taking them to the field.

But this year, the events were modified to follow social-distancing guidelines, and instead of using the whole day, they shortened the activities to the morning.

“To be able to bring it back today, which is such a foundational piece of who we are, was incredible,” Weisel said.

Students ages 6 through 18 participate in the challenges. After the games wrapped up, the faculty presented awards to the winning clan.

“It’s all about teamwork and pulling in unison,” senior and tug-of-war winner Grace Jackson said. “It felt great.”