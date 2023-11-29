SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Spotify Wrapped is out, and it is time to judge your friend’s music tastes and enjoy custom-made playlists just for you.

If you use the music app, near the end of the year, Spotify will compile a presentation showing you who your top five artists were and your top five songs of the year.

They do this to reflect the trends of the 574 million people who listen to music on the platform around the world.

In the Wrapped presentation, they will tell you your top genre, places in the world where people are likely to be fans of the same artists, how many songs played this year and how many minutes you spent listening to music.

They also provide a banner to post on your social media to share your taste with others.

Here is a look at some WSAV staff’s Spotify Wrapped:

Dajhea Jones, Digital Producer Jenna Wiley, 5 p.m. Producer Eden Hodges, Reporter Molly Curley, Digital Manager Shawn Watkins, Digital Reporter

Global music trends

This year, the artist on top was Taylor Swift who has 26.1 billion streams globally this year alone.

Other artists who were topping the Spotify charts were Bad Bunny, The Weekend, Drake, Peso Pluma, Feid, Travis Scott, Sza, Karol G and Lana Del Ray, who have all released albums this year.

Although not on the top artist list, the top song of the year was Miley Cyrus’s “Flowers,” with 1.6 billion streams worldwide. Sza’s “Kill Bill” and Harry Styles “As It Was’ came in second and third.

Spotify found that Gen Z listeners don’t necessarily listen to the same genre and prefer music that coincides with their current mood.

Music growing in popularity in 2023, according to Spotify, was Indian Classical Instrumental, growing by 500% and Afrobeats growing by 550%.

