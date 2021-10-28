South Georgia State Fair opening delayed due to weather

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The South Georgia State Fair is here. However, due to inclement weather, fair gates are now set to open Friday, Oct. 28, and run through Sunday, Nov. 7, South Georgia State Fair Director of Operations Chris Hafer told WSAV NOW.

This year, the fair is not only taking on a new location but a brand new name. Formerly known as Coastal Empire Fair, the festival is now the South Georgia State Fair, with more land than ever.

“We have 320 acres of fairgrounds that we have been working on for two years now,” Hafer said.

The weeklong event boasts endless entertainment options, met with COVID-friendly protocols.

“It’s our 71st annual fair,” Hafer said. “Obviously, we’ve skipped a little here because of COVID and we are coming back at a brand new location.”

For the third year in a row, the local 4-H nonprofit organization is joining the fun.

“4-H is a youth development program that has been around since 1904,” Chatham County Youth 4-H Development Agent Sergia Gabelman said. “In Georgia, we go into the schools and do science curriculum and we enhance the science portions of the kids in fifth and fourth grade.”

This year, 4-H will host a competition for art and crafts and photography, while holding an area organization informational for anyone looking to sign up.

“Our families look forward to this,” Gableman said. “As you see today, I have parents involved, youth involved.”

And of course, we can’t forget about the food.

“Lots of different food, from funnel cakes to cotton candy, to big ole long hot dogs to pizzas, to all kinds of fair food,” Hafer said.

“There’s just a lot of different good, wholesome events coming on so you need to come out and see us,” he continued.

Click or tap here for more updates on the South Georgia State Fair.