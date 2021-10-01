Smithereens Smash and Dash offers new way to de-stress in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A business venture inspired by a friend looking to take out their aggression has now flourished into something more.

“I had a friend that desperately needed one and she was looking for one in Atlanta,” Smash and Dash Owner Tiffany Noell said. “I had never heard of a smash room, looked it up, and said, we have to have one, Savannah needs that.”

Smash and Dash, presented by Smithereens, works out of a pop-up unit where they bring the party to you. The tent is enclosed, provided with an air-conditioned element.

“What happens is you suit up in full protective gear and you’ve got gloves, shoes, hat, a helmet and a face mask, so it totally protects you from any of the smashed debris,” Noell said. “You go into the tent and then you’ll have a variety of things to smash.”

Smash and Dash is partnering with the Salvation Army and a local bar, Bootleggers of Pooler, for some of their smash items.

Noell said they have even received unexpected donations.

“People just call us out of the blue and go, ‘Hey I’ve got a 55-inch TV, do you want it?’”

Smash and Dash said their main goal is to keep as many items out of the dump.

“We are taking these items that people don’t want anymore, aren’t sellable, but can be used for stress release, and then we plan to take that debris and create a line of recycled art and gardening materials out,” Noell said. “One of the next steps of our business is to find a way to upcycle all of this so that we’re not adding to the trash problem.”

Some items you can smash include:

Plates

Cups

Figurines

Beer/liquor bottles

Bowels

Knickknacks

Electronics

Kitchen appliances

TVs and monitors

Printers and copy machines

Kids Toy

For more information contact Smithereens Smash and Dash at info.smithereens@gmail.com at 912-665-3675. Click or tap here to access their website.