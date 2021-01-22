Smart Company Kids Zone opens in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — A new Bluffton business that the whole family can enjoy hosted its grand opening Friday.

Smart Company Kids Zone is combining fun and financial literacy in their new entertainment center.

Staff members say children of all ages can learn about the power of financial intelligence while exploring escape rooms, laser tag, a ninja course and more.

“The thought process is to have kids in for some kind of formal education component and the reward for that is to come up and play,” General Manager Kristen Sulak said. “But even when they’re coming up and playing if you look around at all the options that we have, there’s still an educational factor built into every single one of those things.”

Video games about the stock market and learning fun facts about businesses is just the beginning.

They also have classes for adults only so parents can learn about best practices for financial security while their kids can be physically active in a covid-19-safe environment.

“We’re following all of the CDC protocols,” Sulak said. “But above and beyond that, we have temperature scanners downstairs and we have a blue light filtration system in our HVAC so that all the air is circulated.”

Sulak told WSAV NOW it’s an important mission to bring to Bluffton to help the next generation take the reigns on their financial future.

“Why is it that only five percent of the population own most of the stock to use for their financial gain?” Sulak said. “My question is, why have we not made this more of a priority? We are missing the boat here, so why don’t we do something that hasn’t been done before and teach these kids?”

Visit their website to learn more about the entertainment center.