Shots & Headshots event supports Coastal Empire’s United Way campaign

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The third annual Shots & Headshots event supporting United Way of the Coastal Empire’s campaign is set for Thursday.

Guests will have the opportunity to purchase edited headshots for a special price of $50 each. All proceeds will go toward supporting United Way.

Photographer Somi Benson-Jaja told WSAV NOW he wanted to create an event that would have a great impact on the city.

“It was an opportunity for me to give back to the community a little bit and United Way was a nonprofit that I thought used the power of collective impact,” Benson-Jaja said.

The United Way divides donations among 40 different community agencies.

“Education, health and human services, and financial management, different things that people in our community need,” the photographer added.

Those unable to attend the vent can still donate by texting “Somi” to 40403.

The event will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at The Alida Hotel, located at 412 Williamson Street in Savannah.