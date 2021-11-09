Shelter From the Rain prepares for annual holiday fundraiser

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – To kick off the holiday season, local nonprofit organization Shelter From the Rain is preparing for its fifth annual Christmas tradition fundraiser benefitting single moms.

“Shelter from the Rain is a really special organization for me because I started it because I am a single mom,” Shelter From the Rain Founder and Executive Director Jennifer Graham said. “I became a single mom at the age of 16, so my passion for helping single moms is very sincere.

Graham said Shelter From the Rain really wants to see single moms win.

“We’re 100% volunteers; this is a labor of love for us,” Graham said. “We go above and beyond to make sure single moms feel special.”

The nonprofit provides a variety of services that help enable single moms to reach goals, prosper and take care of their families.

“The event is so great because it allows us to raise awareness for single moms and the needs that they have and also raise needed funds to provide the services we provide throughout the year,” Graham said.

Due to the pandemic, the 2020 Christmas performance was canceled. Graham said the pandemic has had a major effect on single moms.





Photo Courtesy Shelter From the Rain

“Just within Chatham County alone, the percentage of single women is higher than the average for the state of Georgia, so events like this really help to supply the needs that they have in this area while they are going through such a difficult time,” Graham said.

The Savannah Theatre has been entertaining the Hostess City since 1818. The theater is parenting with Shelter From the Rain for a fifth time with this year’s performance.

“We are so excited to once again be involved with Shelter from the Rain event their fundraiser,” said Mike Zaller, Savannah Theatre partner and performer. “This is the fifth year that they’ve had the fundraiser at the theater, but this will be the first year that the Savannah Theatre performers are going to be giving entertainment at the event, so we are excited about that. There’s going to be a little taste of our Christmas show added.”

The annual Christmas tradition fundraiser will place at the Savannah Theatre on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m.

Click or tap here to learn more about Shelter From the Rain and visit this link to purchase a ticket to this year’s Christmas show.