Shabazz Seafood featured in Netflix series ‘Fresh, Fried & Crispy’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — One local restaurant is getting a national spotlight on a new Netflix series.

Shabazz Seafood, on the corner of Victory Drive and MLK Boulevard, will have its own segment on the Netflix show “Fresh, Fried, and Crispy” premiering Wednesday, June 9.

Alderwoman Estella Shabazz and Yusuf Shabazz opened the restaurant in 1989. Their daughter and brand manager for the restaurant, Kalifa Shabazz, says they’re excited to see their shop get national recognition.

“We see an increase in traffic every day,” Shabazz told WSAV NOW. “And so on a national level, we’ll just make sure we maintain good customer service, maintain the great taste in our fish and all of the seafood on our menu. With great customer service and great food, we’re bound to go to greater heights.”

She says the day the Netflix crew visited to film was full of excitement and adrenaline.

“It feels surreal,” Shabazz said. “They saw what we were doing on the internet with all of the things I was creating for Shabazz Seafood and they called randomly one day and said, ‘Hey, we’re doing a show, we see that you have the best fried fish in Savannah. We want to come down and film and see what Shabazz Seafood is all about.’”

“So they came down last fall and we filmed,” She added. “I will be on Netflix with the host tasting the food. It was a great experience.”

Shabazz says if viewers tune into the special, they can expect to see the Shabazz Seafood process from start to finish.

“Once you walk onto the property, you experience the great customer service that we have,” Shabazz said. “See what our food tastes like and what the juice tastes like for everyone who doesn’t know what it tastes like and give people an inside view of what the Shabazz Seafood experience is all about.”

Watch the trailer for the upcoming Netflix show below: