GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Glynn County Police Department (GCPD) is currently investigating an individual impersonating a law enforcement officer in an apparent phone scam.

The person identified themself as “Sgt. Fraser” calling a Glynn County man claiming that he had two pending $4,000 fines that he had to pay or go to jail.

They instructed the victim to deposit both payments to a Venmo account belonging to a “Farrah Atkinson.”

“Sgt. Fraser” then wanted the man to deposit an additional $10,000 in a “bond machine” at a Winn-Dixie. Realizing this was a scam, the victim contacted the GCPD.

“GCPD wants all people to know that it will never contact people by phone regarding such matters as payment of fines or other charges,” as explained in a GCPD press release.

They encourage the public to contact their local authorities if they suspect they are a target of a scam or to stay anonymous call 912-264-1333.

How seniors can fight back

Scammers target the elderly, costing seniors $2.9 billion annually.

Officials encourage seniors to know their enemy. These bad actors like to make their victims make a fast decision and may often threaten you.

Never give out a credit card number, social security number, maiden name or any information. If you have suspicions, check with a friend or family member first.

Scammers also tend to use fake caller IDs and may pretend to be the government, like the IRS.

Verify who they say they are if a call comes from someone representing a company or the government.

What is best to do is to hang up and then call that number again or search the government department number to make sure that it is real.

Avoid the calls altogether. If you see a number that you do not recognize, do not answer because answering usually leads to more calls.

Ask your phone provider what tools they offer to protect against phone scams. Additionally, you can add your number to the National “Do Not Call” Registry online or by calling 1-888-382-1222.