Severe Weather Preparedness Week: Georgians urged to review emergency plans

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Georgia.

From Feb. 1 to 5, the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) and National Weather Service (NWS) are calling on Georgians to educate themselves and understand the threats of severe weather.

During the springtime, the Peach State often sees increased threats of high winds, hail and lightning from tornadoes and severe thunderstorms.

GEMA/HS and NWS urge families, schools, businesses and other organizations to take time this week to review emergency procedures.

“You can’t go back after an emergency happens and prepare,” said Lisa Rodriguez-Presley from GEMA/HS. “So it’s really important to proactively take those steps to make sure you and your family and coworkers are all ready to deal with any emergency that may come.”

Check out the schedule for Severe Weather Preparedness Week:

Monday, Feb. 1 – Family Preparedness/NOAA Weather Radio Day: Purchase a life-saving NOAA Weather Radio and choose an out-of-state friend as a “check-in” contact to call if your family gets separated.

Tuesday, Feb. 2 – Thunderstorm Safety: Learn the difference between a thunderstorm watch and a thunderstorm warning.

Wednesday, Feb. 3 – Tornado Safety (Drill at 9 a.m.): Determine in advance where you will take shelter in case of a tornado warning.

Thursday, Feb. 4 – Lightning Safety: Learn the 30/30 rule. If after seeing lightning, you cannot count to 30 before hearing thunder, go indoors. Stay indoors for 30 minutes after hearing the last clap of thunder.

Friday, Feb. 5 – Flood Safety: Copy important documents, seal them in a watertight container and add them to your Ready kit.

“As a part of flood safety, we really encourage people to look at their insurance plans as part of their preparedness because most homeowners insurance plans do not cover flood damage,” Rodriguez-Presley said. “So it’s really important to look at that and look at where they live to see if they’re at risk of flooding.”

Rodriguez-Presley also urges Georgians to make changes to their existing emergency plans to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines.

“Add those extra supplies into your ready kit. Extra face masks, hand sanitizer, things that you may not have thought about before, but make sure to include them in your planning,” she added.

For more resources on how you can prepare for severe weather emergencies and other disasters, visit the GEMA/HS website here.

And follow Storm Team 3 on Twitter and wsav.com/weather for weather prep advice all week long. Visit here for a list of suggested safety kit supplies, ways to receive weather alerts and more.