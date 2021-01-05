Service created to help isolated seniors through pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Recent studies show the pandemic has disproportionately impacted seniors, and isolation and loneliness are taking a toll on the older population.

One company is helping seniors thrive during the COVID-19 crisis and beyond.

Papa was created to reduce loneliness and isolation in seniors by providing companionship, assistance and transportation to seniors in their homes or in hospice care.

The company currently serves 17 states, including Georgia and South Carolina.

“People were lonely and isolated before, and people didn’t visit their family as much as they should before not because they don’t love them, but because people are busy and they have to do things that are important,” Founder and CEO of Papa Andrew Parker said.

“If you’re not able to help someone, we’re able to support them in different ways. So by pairing them with a Papa Pal, I think it’s been a magical experience,” he added.

Parker describes the service as “family on-demand” if you’re not able to travel to visit your loved ones during this time.

“Due to COVID, we’ve shifted a lot of that to virtual visits and we provide what we call assistance from a distance. So we’ll still do a lot of the companionship stuff remotely, whether it’s through telephone or video call,” Parker said.

Parker says Papa Pals can also assist seniors in connecting with their family members by setting up video calls for them.

“We’ll also do things like pick up groceries for you and drop them off contactless. We’ll help you pick up your prescription from the pharmacy and help you navigate your healthcare benefits,” he added.

Papa recently expanded their support by launching Papa Health, which offers virtual primary care, urgent care, and chronic care management so members can get healthcare from the safety of their homes.

“I use Papa because they are very efficient. I have never had an error with any of Papa’s drivers,” Papa Member Sam Cirrincione said.

“Sam is the funniest, most amazing member. His history is beautiful and he calls the Pals quite often and he uses us almost every week,” Parker said. “A lot of the times the member’s life stories are amazing, so the Pals are getting just as much value if not more.”

It’s free to sign up for Papa’s services and they accept most insurances. Once you being a schedule, pricing depends on how often you request a visit. Visit Papa’s website for more information on how to sign up or call 1-800-348-7951.